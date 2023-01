videoDetails

PM Modi interacted with NCC Cadets, tell the basic mantras of success

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with NCC Cadets before the parade on 26th January i.e. today. PM Modi said that team is necessary to reach the goal. He further said that NCC training is preparing the youth.