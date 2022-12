videoDetails

PM Modi Mother Passes Away: After the demise of Heeraben, Modi reaches Gandhi Nagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben has passed away. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Gandhi Nagar for the last glimpse of his mother. Know in this report what arrangements have been made keeping in mind the security of PM Modi.