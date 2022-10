PM Modi offers prayers at Badrinath temple

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Badrinath Dham and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also present with him. This is the second time as Prime Minister that he has visited Badrinath Dham. The Prime Minister will first offer prayers to Lord Badri Vishal.