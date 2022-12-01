NewsVideos

PM Modi on two day tour from today, will do 54 km long road show in Ahmedabad

|Updated: Dec 01, 2022, 10:36 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to do a big road show in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 1 December. This roadshow in Ahmedabad will be 54 km long

Voting continues on 89 seats in Gujarat, many big personalities cast their votes
6:10
Voting continues on 89 seats in Gujarat, many big personalities cast their votes
Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP government be formed again in Gujarat? Or will there be a big upheaval?
10:20
Gujarat Election 2022: Will BJP government be formed again in Gujarat? Or will there be a big upheaval?
Flu Outbreak: Thousands of birds die in Peru. Here's why...
Flu Outbreak: Thousands of birds die in Peru. Here's why...
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
17:5
Jyotish Guru Show: Know the solution of your problem
Gujarat Election 2022 - The first phase of polling will start from 8 am today.
2:5
 Gujarat Election 2022 - The first phase of polling will start from 8 am today.

