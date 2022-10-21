NewsVideos

PM Modi performs aarti at Kedarnath temple

|Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kedarnath Dham. He did Rudrabhishek with complete rituals.

All Videos

PM Modi leaves for Badrinath from Kedarnath Dham
9:9
PM Modi leaves for Badrinath from Kedarnath Dham
Kedarnath Superfast: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
5:8
Kedarnath Superfast: PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
PM Modi performs Rudrabhishek at Kedarnath temple
16:0
PM Modi performs Rudrabhishek at Kedarnath temple
PM Modi inspects reconstruction works in Kedarnath dham
13:34
PM Modi inspects reconstruction works in Kedarnath dham
