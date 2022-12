videoDetails

PM Modi: PM Modi review meeting on Corona crisis begins

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting on Corona crisis has started. All the Home Minister, Health Minister, Aviation Minister, and Secretaries of all the states were present in this meeting. Corona is growing very fast in China. Because of this India has also become alert.