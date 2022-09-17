PM Modi released 3 out of 8 cheetahs from Namibia in the quarantine enclosures
Today is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, PM Modi released 3 out of 8 cheetahs from Namibia in the quarantine enclosures built in the Kuno-Palpur Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh. These cheetahs were brought to Gwalior airport by special aircraft. From here he was taken to kuno National Park by Chinook helicopter.
