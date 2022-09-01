PM Modi to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Sep 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hand over the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to the Navy on September 2. The Prime Minister will officially induct the aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard. The making cost of this aircraft carrier was Rs 20000.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:09 PM IST

