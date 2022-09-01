NewsVideos

PM Modi to commission first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Sep 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hand over the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to the Navy on September 2. The Prime Minister will officially induct the aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard. The making cost of this aircraft carrier was Rs 20000.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hand over the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to the Navy on September 2. The Prime Minister will officially induct the aircraft carrier at the Cochin Shipyard. The making cost of this aircraft carrier was Rs 20000.

All Videos

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
8:59
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP

Trending Videos

8:59
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
ins vikrant aircraft carrier,ins vikrant new aircraft carrier,INS Vikrant,aircraft carrier ins vikrant,ins vikrant vs china aircraft carrier,aircraft carrier,ins vikrant aircraft,indian navy aircraft carrier ins vikrant,Indigenous Aircraft Carrier,ins vikrant sea trials,ins vikrant indian navy indigenous aircraft carrier,Indian aircraft carrier,indian aircraft carrier vikrant,ins vishal aircraft carrier,ins vikrant vs ins vikramaditya,ins vikrant 2022,PM Modi,