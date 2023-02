videoDetails

PM Modi to Inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru today

| Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on Karnataka Visit today. During his visit, he will inaugurate Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. More than 80 people will take part in this airshow. Watch 100 big stories of the day in this report.