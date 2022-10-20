NewsVideos

PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, Badrinath in Uttarakhand on October 21

|Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 04:23 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi is going to Uttarakhand on a two-day visit from October 21. During this, the Prime Minister will offer prayers at Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath. Watch this report

