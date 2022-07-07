PM Modi Varanasi Visit: A child narrates the stotra of Shiv Tandav to the PM

PM Modi is on a visit to Varanasi today where he also met the children. During this, a child narrated the stotra of Shiv Tandav to PM Modi, which PM Modi was seen listening to in a very soulful manner. This video is being discussed a lot on social media.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

