NewsVideos

PM Modi Varanasi Visit: A child narrates the stotra of Shiv Tandav to the PM

PM Modi is on a visit to Varanasi today where he also met the children. During this, a child narrated the stotra of Shiv Tandav to PM Modi, which PM Modi was seen listening to in a very soulful manner. This video is being discussed a lot on social media.

|Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
PM Modi is on a visit to Varanasi today where he also met the children. During this, a child narrated the stotra of Shiv Tandav to PM Modi, which PM Modi was seen listening to in a very soulful manner. This video is being discussed a lot on social media.

All Videos

Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy
6:35
Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy
Fun facts about World Chocolate Day | Zee English News| Health
Fun facts about World Chocolate Day | Zee English News| Health
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi
34:40
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi
MS Dhoni birthday special: 10 interesting facts about Mahi | Zee English News| Sports
MS Dhoni birthday special: 10 interesting facts about Mahi | Zee English News| Sports
Headline: 66 Thane corporators join Shinde camp
1:35
Headline: 66 Thane corporators join Shinde camp

Trending Videos

6:35
Leena Manimekalai's 'Kaali' poster sparks controversy
Fun facts about World Chocolate Day | Zee English News| Health
34:40
PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi
MS Dhoni birthday special: 10 interesting facts about Mahi | Zee English News| Sports
1:35
Headline: 66 Thane corporators join Shinde camp
pm modi speech today,PM modi Varanasi visit,modi speech today,Modi speech,pm modi latest speech,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi visit varanasi,PM Modi speech,PM Modi in Varanasi,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech latest,Modi Varanasi visit,Varanasi,PM Modi Varanasi,pm modi varanasi visit schedule,pm modi varanasi visit today,pm modi in varanasi today,pm modi to visit varanasi,varanasi pm modi,Varanasi News,pm modi kashi speech,PM Modi Live,