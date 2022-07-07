PM Modi Varanasi Visit: There is a big responsibility on the youth, says PM Modi

PM Modi is on a visit to Varanasi today, while speaking at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, he said that there is an important responsibility on the younger generation. He further said that it is necessary to brainstorm on education and research.

Jul 07, 2022

