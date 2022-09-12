PM Modi's address at World Dairy Summit 2022
PM Modi inaugurated the World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida today. PM Modi while addressing the summit said that I am sure that this conference will play a huge role in increasing each other's knowledge and learning from each other on ideas, technology, expertise and traditions related to the dairy sector
PM Modi inaugurated the World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida today. PM Modi while addressing the summit said that I am sure that this conference will play a huge role in increasing each other's knowledge and learning from each other on ideas, technology, expertise and traditions related to the dairy sector