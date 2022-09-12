NewsVideos

PM Modi's address at World Dairy Summit 2022

PM Modi inaugurated the World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida today. PM Modi while addressing the summit said that I am sure that this conference will play a huge role in increasing each other's knowledge and learning from each other on ideas, technology, expertise and traditions related to the dairy sector

|Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
