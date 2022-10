PM Modi's address from Mana village of Badrinath

| Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing people in Mana village of Uttarakhand at this time after offering prayers at Badrinath. He said that Mana is not the last but the first village and every village on the border is the first village. He further said that this decade belongs to Uttarakhand.