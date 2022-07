PM Modi's appeal on 'Har Ghar Tiranga'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that from August 13 to 15, everyone should wave the National Flag. He says that this campaign will deepen the attachment and association with the national flag.

| Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

