PM Modi's big gift to Karnataka

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the indigenous helicopter factory of HAL in Karnataka. In 2016, PM Modi laid its foundation. See in this report why this helicopter factory is special.

