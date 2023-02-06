हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
Budget 2023
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
Home
Live TV
Adani Saga
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Diabytes
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
PM Modi's big gift to Karnataka
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Feb 06, 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the indigenous helicopter factory of HAL in Karnataka. In 2016, PM Modi laid its foundation. See in this report why this helicopter factory is special.
×
All Videos
3:34
Heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Pahalgam became 'Gulzar' with tourists
1:10
Adani Group's big statement, will return the loan of 9 thousand 200 crores before 2024
1:46
PM Modi inaugurated Asia's largest helicopter factory
3:2
Turkey and Syria shook by earthquake
6:48
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement on Adani
Trending Videos
3:34
Heavy snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Pahalgam became 'Gulzar' with tourists
1:10
Adani Group's big statement, will return the loan of 9 thousand 200 crores before 2024
1:46
PM Modi inaugurated Asia's largest helicopter factory
3:2
Turkey and Syria shook by earthquake
6:48
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's statement on Adani
HAL,HAL Helicopter,HAL Helicopter Factory,hal helicopter factory tumkur,hal helicopter division bangalore,hal helicopter manufacturing,hal helicopter factory inauguration,karnataka hal helicopter factory inauguration,karnataka hal helicopter factory,PM Modi,pm modi hal helicopter factory inauguration,PM Modi in Karnataka,pm modi in karnataka today,narendra modi speech in karnataka today,pm modi live today karnataka,modi karnataka visit,pm modi visit to karnataka,