PM Modi's first address to the UN after becoming a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a key note address at the UN in an annual High-Level Segment of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (UNESC) session. PM Modi said on 18th June that he was "deeply grateful" after India was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council. India won 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly in the election held on 17th June.