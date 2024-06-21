videoDetails

DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:50 AM IST

Patna High Court today rejected Nitish government's decision to increase the reservation limit in Bihar. Nitish government had decided to increase the reservation limit for SC, ST, OBC and EBC in government jobs and educational institutions of the state from 50 percent to 65 percent. Nitish Kumar's government in alliance with RJD had decided to increase the reservation in November 2023. Its basis was the caste census of October 2023. The decision was challenged in the Patna High Court.