Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2759220
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Will Nitish Kumar go to Supreme Court?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Patna High Court today rejected Nitish government's decision to increase the reservation limit in Bihar. Nitish government had decided to increase the reservation limit for SC, ST, OBC and EBC in government jobs and educational institutions of the state from 50 percent to 65 percent. Nitish Kumar's government in alliance with RJD had decided to increase the reservation in November 2023. Its basis was the caste census of October 2023. The decision was challenged in the Patna High Court.

All Videos

DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
Play Icon08:47
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
Play Icon02:27
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
Play Icon03:17
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
Play Icon02:46
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
Play Icon02:24
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case

Trending Videos

DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
play icon8:47
DNA: Why is UP Police being praised?
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
play icon2:27
DNA: Will Gold Prices Cross 1 Lakh Rupees?
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
play icon3:17
DNA: Side-Effects of AC
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
play icon2:46
DNA: Air pollution: Every day, 464 children in India die, says Report
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case
play icon2:24
DNA: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Liquor Policy Case