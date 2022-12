videoDetails

PM Modi's first statement after mother Heeraben's death, says, 'National service is paramount'

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

PM Modi has issued first statement after the death of mother Heeraben at the age of 100. PM Modi said, 'National service is paramount'. Despite the death of his mother, PM Modi flagged off Vande Bharat train in West Bengal virtually. Know what PM Modi said in this report.