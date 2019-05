PM Modi's last campaign pitch to Varanasi voters ahead of final round of Lok Sabha Election 2019

The Prime Minister, who has been making emotionally charged up pitches to the voters of Kashi, will be back in the constituency on Thursday evening, May 16, to meet the local Bharatiya Janata Party office bearers. After an overnight halt, he'll continue to campaign across the temple town in a final attempt to woo the voters on last day of electioneering on May 17, ahead the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha poll. The PM will also make a pit stop at the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple.