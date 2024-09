videoDetails

Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai see huge crowds as iPhone 16 goes on sale

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 04:30 PM IST

Iphone 16 Sale Update: Apple iPhone 16 series has become available for sale in India from today. After which long queues of people were seen outside Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai. There was such a craze to buy iPhone that people stood in line outside the store all night.