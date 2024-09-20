Advertisement
Congress leaders go to foreign nations and deliver anti-national speeches, says PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 05:24 PM IST
PM Modi Maharshtra Speech: Prime Minister Modi has reached Wardha in Maharashtra today and there he participated in the 'National Vishwakarma Program'. While addressing the public, PM Modi mentioned the success of the NDA government's schemes. PM Modi said, traditional products are being given priority through ODOP and Ekta Mall. We want these people to take their business forward. This is helping in growing small businesses. The class that was being left behind will help in the world's third largest economy.

