PM Modi's new mantra: Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the Indian flag tricolor on the ramparts of Red Fort for the 8th consecutive time and addressed the whole country. In his address, Prime Minister Modi gave a new mantra to the whole country. He has linked "Sabka Prayas" in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.