PM Modi's roar in Shillong

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 09:18 PM IST

PM Modi campaigned in Meghalaya and Nagaland. During this PM Modi Targeted the Congress fiercely. Khalistan supporter Lovepreet Singh was released in Amritsar, Punjab. In the midst of the ongoing budget session in UP, Akhilesh Yadav has made a big bet by raising the demand for caste census again