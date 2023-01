videoDetails

PM Narendra Modi flags off Ganga Vilas Cruise

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 01:00 PM IST

PM Modi virtually flagged off the Ganga Vilas Cruise on 13 January. The cruise will travel 3200 kms in 52 days. Please tell that this will be India's first indigenous cruise. Listen to what PM Modi said about cruise.