PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya path. During this, in his speech, PM Modi said that a new history has been created in the form of Kartavya Path. Watch this report.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:23 AM IST

