​PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi

| Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3024 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Delhi under the 'In-Situ Slum Project'. Along with this, he also handed over the keys of the flat to the beneficiaries.