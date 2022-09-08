NewsVideos

PM Narendra Modi's address from Kartavya Path

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated Kartavya Path and unveiled the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Addressing the country from the path of duty, Prime Minister Modi said that the country has got new inspiration and new energy today.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 10:32 PM IST
