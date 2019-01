PNB fraud: Mehul Choksi surrenders Indian passport to Antiguan government

Mehul Choksi, one of the key architect of the Rs 14,000 crore PNB fraud has surrendered his Indian citizenship. Absconding Choksi is currently in Antigua where he took citizenship last year. He has deposited his Indian passport to the Antiguan authorities. Passport number Z. 3396732 has been deposited with cancelled pages. He has also deposited the mandatory $177 dollar for leaving Indian citizenship. Watch full video to know more.