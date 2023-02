videoDetails

Police Conducts Flag March After Stone Pelting Incident In Jharkhand's Palamu

| Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

A stone pelting incident has come to light between two groups from Jharkhand's Palamu. Section 144 has been imposed in the area after the violence. Along with this, police also conducted a flag march in the area. Know why the stone pelting took place.