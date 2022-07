Police continues to interrogate Gauhar Chishti for the third day

On the third day after the arrest of Gauhar Chishti, the police interrogation is still going on. In the meantime, the police is also investigating the mobile found from Gauhar.

| Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

On the third day after the arrest of Gauhar Chishti, the police interrogation is still going on. In the meantime, the police is also investigating the mobile found from Gauhar.