Police detained 4 people for offering Namaz in Lulu Mall

The controversy over offering Namaz in Lucknow's Lulu Mall is increasing continuously. Now on this matter, CM Yogi has given strict instructions that the mall will not be allowed to become a den of politics. Along with this, he has expressed displeasure over the recent events. Taking action, the police have taken 4 people into custody.

|Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
