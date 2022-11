Police finds part of Shraddha's skull in the forest during search operation

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 04:49 PM IST

Delhi Police has found the lower part of Shraddha's skull during the search operation. Along with this, three other bones have also been found. The Delhi Police conducted a search operation at the place mentioned by the accused Aftab and a part of the jaw has also been found during this search.