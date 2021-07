Police: Munawwar Rana's son deliberately got himself fired in Raebareli

Police raided the flat of poet Munawwar Rana's son Tabrez. Rae Bareli SP Shlok Kumar told the media that Munawwar Rana's son had planned to fire himself to implicate him in an ongoing property dispute with his uncle. At present, Munavwar's son Tabrez is absconding and the police team is raiding in search of him.