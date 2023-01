videoDetails

Police recovered hand grenade and weapons from Jagjit and Naushad's house

| Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Weapons, two hand grenades and bloodstains have been found in the raid of the Special Cell from the hideout of the suspects in Bhalswa area of ​​Delhi before 26 January. Only yesterday Delhi Police had detained these 2 suspects.