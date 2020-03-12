हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Police registered 712 FIR on violence, North East Delhi is normal now : Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday asserted that the law-and-order situation in the national capital is normal now and said it has registered 712 FIRs and arrested over 200 accused in connection with last month's violence in northeast Delhi. About Channel: ज़ी न्यूज़ देश का सबसे भरोसेमंद हिंदी न्यूज़ चैनल है। जो 24 घंटे लगातार भारत और दुनिया से जुड़ी हर ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़, नवीनतम समाचार, राजनीति, मनोरंजन और खेल से जुड़ी खबरे आपके लिए लेकर आता है। इसलिए बने रहें ज़ी न्यूज़ के साथ और सब्सक्राइब करें | Zee News is India's most trusted Hindi News Channel with 24 hour coverage.

Mar 12, 2020, 14:00 PM IST

