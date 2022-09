Police team attacked in Bihar's Siwan

In Bihar, the intentions of criminals are again becoming a headache for law and order. The miscreants have attacked the police team. One policeman died in the firing by the miscreants.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

