Police: UP Government ready for CBI probe in Unnao woman's accident case

The Uttar Pradesh government is ready for a CBI probe into the accident of the Unnao rape victim, who had accused a BJP legislator of rape, if a request is made, Director General of Police O P Singh said on Monday. A car in which the woman, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli on Sunday, killing two members while leaving her and the advocate critically injured, police had said. The woman, who had accused Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Sengar of rape, was provided with three security guards but they were not accompanying her as there was no