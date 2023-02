videoDetails

Politics intensifies on Junaid-Nasir Murder Case, Asaduddin Owaisi says,'BJP is saving the accused'

| Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Politics seems to be intensifying on murder of Junaid and Nasir in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. AIMIM President has given a big statement surrounding BJP Government over murder. Owaisi said, 'BJP is protecting the accused'.