Population control is necessary- UP Deputy CM Brijesh

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is contemplating to bring a population control law. On this, UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak said during a special conversation with Zee News, population control is necessary.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

