Postmortem report of Sidharth Shukla handed over to police, no injury marks found on body

Siddharth Shukla died suddenly on 2 September due to a heart attack. His postmortem was done at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai and the report has been handed over to the police. It was found that no injury marks were found on his body. According to a source in Mumbai Police, the postmortem of the Bigg Boss 13 winner was recorded in a video.