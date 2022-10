Pradhuman Singh Tomar: Madhya Pradesh politics has heated up regarding the potholes in Gwalior roads

Madhya Pradesh politics has heated up regarding the potholes in Gwalior roads. Shivraj Government's Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has taken a unique resolution against the dilapidated roads. He said, "As long as the roads remain shabby, I will not wear shoes and slippers".