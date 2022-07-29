Praveen Nettar Murder case: Will 'Yogi Bulldozer Model' be implemented in Karnataka?

The murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettar was not even settled that another major attack had taken place. This time a Muslim youth was attacked by some masked people with a sharp weapon. However, the police say that it is too early to call it an act of retaliation.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:33 AM IST

