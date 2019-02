Prayagraj: Devotees take holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya' at ongoing Kumbh Mela

Thousands of devotees from various parts of the world braved the cold and fog on Monday morning to take a holy dip in the Sangam - the confluence of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati - on the occasion of "Mauni Amavasya". Watch this video to know more.