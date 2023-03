videoDetails

Prayagraj Murder Case: 11 days after the murder of Umesh Pal, another shooter's encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Prayagraj Murder Case: Police has taken major action in the Umesh Pal Murder Case in Prayagraj, UP. The police have caught the accused who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal after the encounter. An encounter took place between the accused and the police in Prayagraj's Kaundhiyara area. Accused Vijay alias Usman was killed in the encounter.