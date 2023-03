videoDetails

Prayagraj News: CCTV made big disclosure in Umesh Pal case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 11:54 AM IST

The UP police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on the head of Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed. In such a situation, the question is arising whether Shaista was also involved in the planning of Umesh Pal's murder?