Prayagraj News : Umesh Pal's driver is also on the radar of the UP Police

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

Umesh Pal's driver is also on the radar of the UP Police. He is suspected of involvement in the murder case. It is being told that he was present at the time of the murder. Suspicion deepened on the driver present during the murder.