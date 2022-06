Prayagraj Violence Updates: 150 Suspicious Vehicles Found In Atala Violence

Now preparing for big action against the rioters who committed violence in UP. 150 suspicious vehicles were found in Atala violence. Hundreds of 2 wheelers, 50 used cars.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

