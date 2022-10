Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

In Indore, a case of gang-rape with a pregnant woman has come to the fore on the pretext of a job. Where on the complaint of the victim, the police have registered a case against the four accused Prince, Afzal, Arbaaz, Shahid alias Sayyed.