Preparations for Mahashivratri in full swing, Pashupatinath temple complex decorate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 09:59 AM IST

Mahashivratri festival will be celebrated with pomp on 18th February. Crowds of devotees will throng historical temples to perform Jalabhishek. Preparations are being done in full swing in the temples. Pashupatinath temple complex has been decorated on this occasion, along with many programs are also being organized.